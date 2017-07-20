Clean-up underway at Forest Hills Golf Course

Forest Hills Golf Course is closed for the time being, after a dike on the back nine broke in Wednesday's storm.

Keith Stoll, General Manager at Forest Hills Golf Course said he was on the course at about 9 p.m. on Wednesday assessing damage, but when he saw the radar at 2 a.m. on Thursday he knew they were in trouble.

"There's a dike back there that holds back the water and basically now it's a fifteen foot cavern that flows through there, which released everything onto the golf course," said Stoll.

A total of 7 inches of rain were reported just north of La Crosse and the rushing of the water from the top of the bluffs onto Forest Hills Golf Course was enough to erode the railroad tracks. In turn, exposing the underlying beams posing a great risk for potential danger.

"There's some challenges that we're going to be faced with along with an underpass from the railroad tracks. Structurally it's sound, but there is some cosmetic damage to the concrete around it," added Stoll.

Luckily, no one was hurt and the train that was traveling through early Thursday came to an abrupt halt for the day when they saw the unstable condition of the tracks. BNSF railroad workers spent the afternoon refilling the washed out area with new ballast or compacted rocks to stabilize the tracks.

Anthony Vote, a Maintenance Crew Member at Forest Hills Golf Course said for now, the clean-up is the course's main priority.

"We got people from the pro shop in here, we have the whole grounds crew. We're starting off with raking leaves. Eventually we're working on getting to the greens and getting to the bunkers and stuff but that will be a process," said Vote.

Once golf course employees can fully assess the situation, they will determinate a date to re-open the course.

