PHOTOS: Prairie du Chien heavily damaged by Wednesday night storms

The city of Prairie du Chien across the river from Marquette and McGregor, is dealing with a lot of damage after Wednesday night's storms.

The airport has at least two hangars destroyed, while a number of others are damaged.

One older model airplane can be seen partially crushed under one of the collapsed hangars.

Across town, downed trees and branches litter the roads.

Some roads are closed down--one tree can be seen resting on power lines.

Crews are out working to clean up the mess.