Chula Vista Resort open Thursday after fire at the waterpark

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Staff at the Chula Vista Resort in Wisconsin Dells have confirmed the waterpark will be open for regular business Thursday following a fire on the roof of the building.

Wisconsin Dells police say they received a call of a fire on the roof of the indoor waterpark around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say arriving officers saw smoke and flames coming from the top of the roof. The Kilbourn fire department arrived minutes later and quickly extinguished the fire, which was contained to the area above the main entrance of the building.

Citing a witness, authorities say the cause of the fire is believed to be a lightning strike from the storm that had passed through the area.

Police say more information may be released as it becomes available.