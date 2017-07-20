Roads ripped apart, residents temporarily stranded in Town of Shelby

The Town of Shelby saw their rolling hills fill with high water, flowing over crops, ripping asphalt from the road and destroying property over the course of Wednesday night's storm.

"It looks like a war zone to be honest with you," said Eric Voter, a Shelby resident for over 12 years. "It's like somebody threw hand grenades down the road here."

Voter's home was one of many dealing with property damage. The flowing water blew threw his fence and sent scraps of it all the way down LeJeune Road.

"We're still missing some portions of the fence," said Voter. "We found most of it... some of it was laying in a corn field half a block away and some down in the culvert about three quarters of a block away."

Waking up to discover so much damage was disheartening enough, but for anyone in this community trying to head to work Thursday morning, they were met with a surprise: a section missing on Breidel Coulee Road, the only way out.

"I've never seen the whole road go out before," said Shelby resident Andrew Dayton. "It kind of scared me a little bit."

Around 3:00am, a section of road gave way, stranding residents. It took about 10 to 15 loads of rock material to fill in the gap in approximately 5 hours.

Living in a rural area, many say severe weather damage is just part of the deal, but this storm was a step above usual.

"This is twice as big as anything I've ever seen," said Voter.