More rain on the way

Flood warnings are ongoing for a good portion of our area, mainly to the east of the Mississippi, where many rivers and streams are overflowing their banks. There are also still a good number of road closures so be prepared to find alternate routes to your destinations.

Click here for Watches and Warnings issued in our area.

Unfortunately, the threat for severe weather continues today in the Coulee Region. The first round of scattered storms will move in from the west this morning with continued chances in the afternoon, evening, and overnight. The greatest risk for severe storms starts this afternoon and will come to an end during the early overnight hours. The main hazards are damaging winds and periods of heavy rain which could spark additional flooding. Hail and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out either.

The rain is expected to taper down by daybreak on Saturday with periods of clouds and sun throughout the day. Although there is a small chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and early evening, the majority of the day should be dry, hot, and muggy. Cooler air will move in on Sunday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 80s.

The weather has been something else this week. Between Wednesday and Thursday the hardest hit areas of the Coulee Region saw between 4 to 8 inches of rain. There was widespread flooding, a tornado in McGregor, IA, downed trees and power lines, and the list goes on. La Crosse received 5.15” of rain over the two day period which is more than we typically see through the entire month of July. La Crosse also broke the daily rainfall record on Wednesday receiving 2.85” at the airport.

