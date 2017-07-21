Veterans Park in West Salem evacuated

Due to the rising water on the La Crosse River, county officials close Veterans Park in West Salem.

The county made the announcement Friday morning.

WXOW viewer Scott White shared the pictures that accompany this story that show the water over the banks of the river and flooding the campground area of the park.

The county has also banned boat traffic on Lake Neshonoc until further notice. Anyone with a boat docked on the water can remove them, but the boat landings will be closed and no traffic allowed.

They are also monitoring the Neshonoc Dam. According to the county, the building is having difficulties with water in the pump house that is causing additional problems. The county said the integrity of the dam is not in danger.

They do ask that people living below the dam to use caution and decide if they need to relocate until the water recedes at the lake. The lake is above its banks in many places.