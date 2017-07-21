Lawmakers demand USDVA reconsider homeless vet funding

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - More than half of Wisconsin's state legislators are asking federal officials to reconsider their decision to defund a program that provides housing for homeless vets at two of the state's three veterans' homes.

The bipartisan contingent of 81 state representatives and senators sent a letter Friday to Jeffery Quarles, director of the grant program that funded housing for homeless vets at homes in King and Union Grove.

They say homeless vets will clearly suffer without the funding and there's a lack of resources in northern and rural areas of the state to help veterans find housing.

The lawmakers sent the letter to Wisconsin's congressional delegation as well.

A USDVA spokeswoman had no immediate comment.

