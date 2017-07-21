Flooding, storm damage close state park trails

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - This week's storms have flooded several state park and trail properties in west central, southwest and south central Wisconsin.

The Department of Natural Resources says crews are clearing fallen trees and limbs and repairing and assessing damage. The DNR says trails or portions of trails are closed at Blue Mound, Governor Nelson, Tower Hill, Governor Dodge, Wyalusing, Wildcat Mountain and Perrot state parks. The following state trails are also closed until conditions improve, including Badger, Military Ridge, Sugar River, Elroy Sparta, the 400 and Great River.

The La Crosse County Sheriff's Office says Lake Neshonoc at West Salem is closed to all boat traffic because it has spilled its banks in some locations.

MORE: Veteran's Park in West Salem evacuated

Gov. Scott Walker planned to tour flood damage in the Trempealeau County city of Arcadia and the village of Ontario in Vernon County Friday.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.