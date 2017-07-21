Railcars slide off track in La Crosse

Several railroad cars came off the tracks in La Crosse Friday morning.
It happened at the north end of the rail yard just south of the I-90 bridge.
Grain cars and box cars were involved in the derailment.
BNSF crews are working to right the cars and get them back on tracks.
No injures have been reported or what caused the cars to derail.
