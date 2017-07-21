Lake Neshonoc closed to boat traffic

Due to high waters on the La Crosse River, Lake Neshonoc in West Salem is closed to all boat traffic, according to the La Crosse County Sheriff's Department.

The Neshonoc Dam is experiencing difficulties with water in the pump house causing further issues with the high water. The dam itself is not in any danger at this time and local officials are closely monitoring the situation. All residents in low lying areas surrounding the Neshonoc Dam are asked to use caution and evaluate if they need to relocate until the lake returns to normal conditions.