WAFER survives another flood

The severe weather resulted in flooding at WAFER Food Pantry in La Crosse July 20. Volunteers helped to clear the water and mud so the pantry could reopen.

Executive Director Erin Waldhart was concerned about what she'd find when she arrived but was encouraged by community response.

Waldhart says WAFER is located in the lowest part of the City, so when it rains heavily it floods. The solution is moving but finding a location on the north side of La Crosse she says is a challenge. In the meantime, they'll remain where they are off the Causeway and deal with the flooding when it comes.