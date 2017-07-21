July Jefferson Award winner

This month's Jefferson Award winner is so busy volunteering, his wife told the person nominating him, "I really can't keep track of where he is going."

Dale Montgomery volunteers not because he feels an obligation. But because he truly wants to make a difference for others. And for that reason, Montgomery is this month's recipient of the Jefferson Award for community service.

Among the organizations for which he volunteers are the Pump House Regional Arts Center and WAFER Food Pantry. Pump House Executive Director Toni Asher and WAFER Executive Director Erin Waldhart say Montgomery is dependable, hard working, sincere and a calming presence.

