West Salem Looking to Continue Their Run

West Salem Legion Head Coach Sean Gavaghan knows how rare it is to win a WIAA State Championship and an American Legion State Championship all in one year, but with his experienced team, it is definitely possible.

" What they did this spring was just awesome, but I think it was a building process to be able to play well in big games," Gavaghan said. "That's not always an easy thing to do. Nerves get to you, but when you've done it a bunch of times and these kids have you tend to perform like you normally would. "

Gavaghan says that his team is playing their best baseball right now and expects them to advance to the State tournament.

West Salem and Wisconsin Dells were scheduled to play at 10 am on Friday morning. However, the rain delay postponed this game until Saturday afternoon. The game is tentatively scheduled for 3 pm tomorrow.

Wisconsin Dells has to win two games against West Salem in order to advance. West Salem is one win away from State.