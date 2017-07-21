Back 2 School Program accepting donations

A program hoping to provide local families with school supplies and clothing is now accepting donations.

The "Back 2 School" program is a collaboration between The Salvation Army and Catholic Charities of La Crosse. The program provides school supplies to area students as well as clothing for up to 500 students.

To donate, simply stop by the pencil stand in Valley View Mall, select a tag of a student in need, and return the purchased merchandise to the stand to be distributed to those in need.

"We're looking for everything and anything, we're trying to get a full outfit for those kiddos so that's the shirts, the pants, and the shoes, all their sizes are right here on this pencil so when people stop by and they grab one of those tags they'll be able to make sure that they are helping out that specific child so it's kind of a cool way to connect the community with this program," says Nick Ragner, Public Relations Coordinator for Salvation Army of La Crosse.

Tags and supplies need to be dropped off by August 11. They will distribute the school supplies at the La Crosse Center on August 16.