Habitat for Humanity teams up with Bike and Build to bring affordable housing to La Crosse

Habitat for Humanity caught up with the Bike and Build campaign during their stop in La Crosse on July 21.

Bike and Build consists of 36 young adults currently biking from the Atlantic coast to the Pacific coast, planning to build affordable housing in each community they visit.

As they ride, they collaborate with groups like Habitat for Humanity to help achieve their goals.

Bike and Build volunteers, like Benjamin Raff, look at their mission as a way to better themselves as well as the communities they serve.

"You're actually building this home and contributing to a larger cause. Raising money and awareness for such an amazing organization and cause, it really makes an impact on yourself and that kind of radiates through you to other people, and through that is really where the big difference comes." Says Raff.

Despite their hard work, Bike and Builders are grateful for what the experience has taught them.

"They give you that opportunity to learn about how to do such introductory carpentry skills, but stuff that you wouldn't do in today's day and age because we are so focused on computers and technology that simple things, such as building a house, I'm sure a majority of our youth don't know how to do,"

Raff continues, "Being able to provide us with that opportunity to be able to do that goes such a long way, and impacts generations to come."

The Bike and Build crew began their journey in Portsmouth, New Hampshire and will continue working on affordable housing projects until they reach their destination of Bellingham, Washington.

MORE: Bike and Build

Habitat for Humanity