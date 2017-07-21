La Crosse firefighters pay a special visit

A local Children's Miracle Network hero got a surprise visit from the La Crosse Fire Department on Friday.

8-year-old, Justus Heise says his favorite super-heros are firefighters.

So the department made the surprise a special one, climbing a ladder to say hello outside of his hospital room window. Firefighters showered Justus with gifts including his very own fire fighting helmet.

The department says surprises like this one make the job worth it.

"It's fun to do, it's fun to see kids and it's fun to see their enjoyment of seeing us. I remember when i was a kid i loved fire fighters so it's fun to be able to repay that to children," says Lt. Dave Duchrow.

News 19 first introduced you to Justus in late 2014 when he was diagnosed with kidney cancer.

He is a CMN 2017-2018 hero.