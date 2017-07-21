Fallout from Galesville storm damage

Fallout from Wednesday night's storm continues. Fields are still soaked from the rains and some roads and driveways are still inaccessible. A neighborhood in Centerville is almost entirely engulfed in water.

Supplies for cleaning up have been flying off the shelf, so much so that hardware stores have had to restock.

"We've transferred some sump pumps and things like that from our other store, we have another store in Independence," said Randy Vanvleet, one of the owners of Central Builders Supply in Galesville. "Luckily we've had some stuff on order and our truck actually came in this morning."

Galesville businesses like Flex Appeal Fitness made use of vacuums and fans trying to get everything back to normal. Owner Danielle Halverson woke up to several panicked messages about ankle-high water in her studio.

"The most heart-wrenching part was standing there watching. You can't do anything," said Halverson. "Once it's there, and once the water's done its damage, it's done."

West of Galesville, devastation after a lightening bolt struck a 12-plex apartment building off of Hwy 93. Six apartments were a total loss and 11 residents were displaced. Owners Dan and Tracy Terek say the other six apartments may be ready for residents to move back in on Monday July 24th. For the rest, they estimate over $200,000 in damage and months of construction work ahead.

For those affected by the storm, the American Red Cross set up a disaster relief shelter at GET High School.

"We have a place for them to sleep and eat and be comfortable," said Shelter Manager Jeff Ryba. "If they were forced to leave their house, they can feel safe here."

So far no injuries have been reported, just a mountain of work trying to get back to normal daily lives.