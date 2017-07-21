Community comes together to help with clean-up

The Kickapoo River hit 17.5 feet on Friday morning, a foot and a half above flood stage.

The rising water, the source of a lot of issues for residents in the small village of Ontario where only 554 people call home.

Philip Welch, Chief of Police for the Village of Ontario said he had to work through trees on Thursday when he arrived. While the water has subsided, the feeling of helplessness continues as residents try to combat the natural disaster.

"When you're caught off guard like that you just kind of stand back and watch the damage being done," said Welch.

While the storms caused extensive damage, police say the biggest hit for the small town of Ontario with only five hundred and fifty-four people is for the business and the tourist aspect. Right in the heart of the Canoe Capital of the Kickapoo's busiest season.

Sean Buddy, Andrew Walsh, and Tony Kelbel owners of Kickapoo Wild Adventures, Mr. Duck's Canoe Rental, and Drifty's Canoe Rental all working together to retrieve boats from the water and drag them to higher ground.

"Knee deep in mud. I mean the three of us on one canoe, it's tough it's not easy," expressed Walsh. "We'll just have to take it one step at a time, get the boats off the water then start the river clean-up," added Buddy.

Across the street, is Kickapoo Paddle Inn a restaurant Tony Kelbel and his wife, Laurie have owned and operated for 22 years. Laurie said when she initially saw the storms she thought, 'not again,' after going through flood damage back in 2008.

"A little overwhelming, but truly blessed to live in a little town where everyone just shows up and helps," said Laurie, "You have to completely rip everything, tear the walls to the studs, replace everything and bleach and sanitize and then bring it all back and then be reinspected."

"We're all friends just working together, helping each others families out.," said Jaydon Shen and Lane Koltermann, brothers and sons of Tony and Laurie.

In the midst of a large clean-up effort and a great deal of frustration, they said the biggest and most important take-away is that everyone is safe and together they can manage the mess.

The Vernon County Emergency Management Office urges residents to continue monitoring weather reports for expected rainfall predictions for the next 24 hours. If someone needs to evacuate their residence, be sure to take all medications and make arrangements for pets.

Property owners who may have incurred damages are encouraged to report any any damages to their insurance companies or call Vernon County Emergency Management at (608) 637-5294.

