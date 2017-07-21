Ghost walking tour uncovers La Crosse's spooky past

It's no surprise that the City of La Crosse is rich with history, but with the good comes some dark secrets.

Michael Scott, a resident who loves history and telling stories about La Crosse's past is helping uncover some of those secrets.

"Of haunted happenings, paranormal activity. And then I also went around to area businesses. I talked with general managers, bartenders, wait staff, people who clean buildings late at night to get their stories," said Scott.

The Ghosts of Historic La Crosse Walking Tour stemmed from the popularity of Dark La Crosse which began in 2012 as a walking tour. Scott said it began as an idea by the library, for which he wrote the script.

Then, the ongoing and continually growing interest inspired him to create this new tour which is a fundraiser for the La Crosse Public Library.

"I have not seen a ghost and I'm not sure if I want to. I love to tell spooky stories to see people have a reaction. You know people shudder or their eyes get really wide and they're like, 'What?!," added Scott.

The foot excursion begins at the bridge just past the International Friendship Garden, making a total of 12 stops at well known restaurants, bars, theaters, and businesses.

Linda and Chuck Rudrud, lifelong residents of La Crosse said they learned things they didn't know about before.



"The Diggers, we knew Linda and Victor, we know them personally. We've never heard that story from her yet, it's just fun.," said Linda and Chuck.

Working to uncover happenings and mythical creatures of the past.

"I think it's great, it's a lot of fun. I think it's great for the public library system to be doing something like this, we've been here seventy plus years and we never would have thought about it," added Linda and Chuck.

As for the details? Well, you'll just have to partake in the tour yourself to hear the full stories.

The tours take place Sunday through Thursday nights at 7:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. Tickets are $10, with part of the proceeds benefiting the public library.

MORE INFORMATION: The Ghosts of Historic La Crosse Walking Tour