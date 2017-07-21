Walker declares state of emergency in 17 counties

Gov. Scott Walker has declared a state of emergency in 17 western Wisconsin counties following torrential rains and flooding.

Walker issued the declaration Friday afternoon. His office said in a news release that between 6 and 8 inches of rain fell Wednesday night, causing flash floods and rivers to rise to major flood stage. More storms were expected Friday night.

The counties include Buffalo, Crawford, Dane, Grant, Green, Iowa, Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse, Lafayette, Monroe, Pepin, Richland, Rock, Sauk, Trempealeau, and Vernon.

Walker directed state agencies to assist people affected by the storms and called the Wisconsin National Guard to active duty as Adjutant General Donald Dunbar deems necessary to help with recovery efforts.

