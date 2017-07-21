Milwaukee sheriff says he's not running for US Senate - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Milwaukee sheriff says he's not running for US Senate

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke says he's not running for U.S. Senate next year and called a political action committee set up by some of his conservative loyalists a "scam."

Clarke made the comments Friday on WISN-AM talk radio, saying he wanted to put to rest rumors of a candidacy "because it's becoming a distraction."

Clarke rose to national prominence in recent years with provocative social media posts, appearances on conservative media programs and his staunch support of President Donald Trump. Clarke announced in May he had taken a job at the Department of Homeland Security but the agency never confirmed it and Clarke later said he withdrew his name from consideration.

A spokesman for the Draft Sheriff Clark for U.S. Senate committee didn't immediately respond to a call for comment.

