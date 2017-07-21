Democratic superintendent Evers files to run for governor - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Democratic superintendent Evers files to run for governor

Democratic state Superintendent Tony Evers has filed paperwork to set up a run for governor.

Evers said Friday that creating a campaign committee is the next logical step to take, but he expects to make a final decision on whether to get into the race "in the near future."

Evers becomes the seventh Democrat to create a committee for a potential run against Republican Gov. Scott Walker. The only Democrats so far to confirm they are running are Milwaukee businessman Andy Gronik and political newcomer Bob Harlow.

Creating the committee "Tony for Wisconsin" allows Evers to raise and spend money for a run for governor.

While he says he's undecided, Evers also says in a statement that he would provide a "unique and different choice for voters" and offer a "compelling alternative to the status quo."

