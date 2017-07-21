Man dies after tractor rolls while cleaning up storm damage

A man has died after a tractor rolled over him while he was cleaning up storm damage this morning.
Roger Dale Witter, 72, was operating his farm tractor when it rolled onto it's top, pinning Witter beneath.
Emergency services arrived on scene and were able to free Witter from underneath the tractor but Witter had died from his injuries at the scene.
The Clayton County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Mar-Mac Emergency Services, McGregor Fire Department, and the Clayton County Medical Examiner.
