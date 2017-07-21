Waukon man pinned under barn during Wednesday's storm

A Waukon man is still recovering tonight after he was pinned under his barn during a storm this week. The Allamakee County Sheriff's Office says they were called to 862 Autumn Road in Waukon Wednesday. This is where they found 67-year-old Dennis Deal stuck under his barn.

The Waukon fire chief says Deal was able to call 911 from the spot where he was pinned, but lost connection. His son ended up calling a few minutes later. It took the help of more than 20 Waukon firefighters to cut him out, including Fire Chief Dave Martin.

"There were two steal girders that went across that pinned the patient to the floor," said Chief Martin. "We had to watch what we took off to make sure that it wasn't structurally putting pressure on the patient...so we shored up as we went down in to make sure that it didn't settle anymore."

The crew worked delicately to cut Deal out.

"Every step we took we had to make sure that it didn't do anymore harm to him than what had already been done," said Chief Martin. "There were beams and stuff on top of him and these steal girders...we ended up having to cut both sides of those off, so that's what had him pinned to the ground."

Chief Martin says the rescue took about an hour and during that time Deal was conscious.

"He was conscious through the whole thing and we kept talking to him and kept him alert and everything worked out for the best," said Chief Martin.

Crews say they were only able to located Deal by the sound of his voice.

"He couldn't really tell us where he was at so we did it by sound and got to the area and then worked our way down," said Chief Martin.

At last check the fire chief says he is not sure how Deal is doing tonight, but he says he was airlifted to an area hospital.