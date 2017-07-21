"I'll rate it a 10" Richland County concerned about extreme flooding risk

RICHLAND CENTER (WKOW) -- Richland County Emergency Management is worried the worst is yet to come.

"If you want me to rate it at a one out of ten, I'll rate it a 10," Director Darin Gudgeon said about his concern. He fears mother nature could wallop the area in a storm as bad as that of 2008, but he's not ready to call in the National Guard just yet.

He says for now, they are on standby.

"Yes I believe they are all aware. I've got friends in the National Guard and they are like 'hey, if you need us, you know the process to request us.'"

Meantime, he urges caution on roadways and to avoid high water.

"Water went down overnight into the morning, but it's gonna go up, so be thinking about those alternate routes," Gudgeon said.

"The county has been inundated with water, the soils are saturated, so it's just now about keeping everyone aware."

Meanwhile, a 50 bed shelter is set up on North Orange St. in Richland Center. It will remain open through the weekend.