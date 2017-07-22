July 19 Flooding: List of Wisconsin emergency shelters

Here is a list of emergency shelters in Wisconsin for people displaced by the flooding:

Emergency Shelters

Emergency shelters are currently open in the following locations:

Trempealeau County

Holy Family Catholic Church

532 McKinley Street

Arcadia, Wis., 54612

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau High School

17511 North Main Street

Galesville, Wis., 54630

Number of occupants not known

La Crosse County

Southern Bluff Elementary School

4010 Sunny Drive

La Crosse, Wis., 54601

Monroe County

Barney Center

1000 East Montgomery Street

Sparta, Wis., 54656

Crawford County

North Crawford Elementary School

47050 Co. Road X

Soldiers Grove, WI 54655

Richland County

Richland County Community Center

1050 N. Orange Street

Richland Center, WI 53581

List compiled by Ready Wisconsin