July 19 Flooding: List of Wisconsin emergency shelters

Here is a list of emergency shelters in Wisconsin for people displaced by the flooding:
Emergency Shelters
Emergency shelters are currently open in the following locations:
Trempealeau County
Holy Family Catholic Church
532 McKinley Street
Arcadia, Wis., 54612
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau High School
17511 North Main Street
Galesville, Wis., 54630
Number of occupants not known
La Crosse County
Southern Bluff Elementary School
4010 Sunny Drive
La Crosse, Wis., 54601
Monroe County
Barney Center
1000 East Montgomery Street
Sparta, Wis., 54656
Crawford County
North Crawford Elementary School
47050 Co. Road X
Soldiers Grove, WI 54655
Richland County
Richland County Community Center
1050 N. Orange Street
Richland Center, WI 53581
Can't Find Something?
WXOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.