Men's State Championship Softball Tournament in La Crosse

The Wisconsin NAFA Men's Fastpitch Softball Tournament was held in La Crosse at Erickson Park.

Nine teams competed in this tournament with a three game guarantee. This is the third straight year that La Crosse has hosted this tournament.

Vice President and Co-founder Loren Lathrop says that the teams and umpires of the area have treated them very well.

The three top place teams receive some cash, but the first place team is given something a little more meaningful.

" One of our best umpires and most loved guy, Hank St. Clair passed away very suddenly right after a masters tournament in Rockford, and we named this tournament the Hank St Clair memorial tournament," Lathrop said. "You get a nice plaque in his honor. All the players know him, and he wasn't just a good umpire, he was a good person."

This tournament continues through Sunday afternoon.