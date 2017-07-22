Flood damage in Arcadia disrupts families

Flooding around Wisconsin continues to affect families, as those in Arcadia continue the cleanup.

Heavy rains in the area caused a creek to overflow, taking a nearby road with it.

Despite the flood damage, home owners are trying to keep a positive outlook on the situation.

Steve Horton's land received a significant amount of damage, leaving them determined to overcome, "Everybody is working together, we got the town open back up, it was down for one, three-quarters of a day, to a day, businesses are back going, it's just a matter of patching the pieces back together so it doesn't happen again."

With flooding affecting a majority of Arcadia, the community bands together to overcome adversity.

"People that you don't get along with, you get along with just fine now. Everybody works together, it's a natural disaster there is nothing you can do, you try to put the puzzle back together as fast as possible, continue on your daily life." Said Horton.

All main roads in and out of the city are open, however, many side streets are still flooded and impassable.

The city saw seven and a half inches of rain in just a few hours Wednesday night, which caused Turton Creek to overflow its banks.

MORE: Red Cross Flood Relief