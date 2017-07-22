Freedom Park hosts Catgut Paddle Event

Kayaks and canoes were on the Black River early Saturday for the first running of the Catgut Race. Hosted by City of La Crosse Parks, Rec and Forestry, the 14 mile race was the first event of a full day of activities at Veterans Freedom Park.

Other events included a 4 mile Fun Paddle, a guided birding paddle, paddle board yoga and paddle board jousting. A food truck court and live music also slated for the day.

According to Special Events Coordinator Tori Blumenstein, the main goal of the day is to just get people out and enjoying La Crosse's waterways.

"We have these beautiful waterways in La Crosse and all these beautiful sloughs, it's really just to get people out and enjoying all the recreation out there."