27th annual Rail Fair raises money for the shortline railroad heritage museum

The 27th annual Rail Fair came to Copeland Park on July 22 for all types of railroad related fun.

Organized every year by the 4000 Foundation, a La Crosse non-profit, proceeds from the fair contribute to the renovation and upkeep of the La Crosse Shortline Railroad Heritage Museum.

The fair has something for all levels of railroad enthusiasts, from model trains and train related art, to train related books and even movies.

President of the 4000 Foundation, Mark Hamre, describes that the history of La Crosse goes hand in hand with railroads, which may explain the event's popularity within the La Crosse community.

"At one point in history the railroad industry was the biggest employer in La Crosse, so a lot of families that have roots in La Crosse have some connections with relatives and stuff that were employed in the railroad industry, and it had a big footprint here in La Crosse and had a tremendous impact on our local economy."

The Rail Fair is over for this summer, but the 4000 Foundation's Great Tri-State Rail Sale in January will provide more train related experiences.

