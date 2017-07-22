Public Library holds 3rd annual Comi-Con

Fans of comic books, sci-fi movies and Cos-play descended upon the La Crosse Main Library's 3rd annual Comi-Con. The weekend event posted a full schedule of activities. Participants found gaming sessions, an escape room and even a costume contest.

According to Brendan Hobbs, Programming Librarian, the event really connects with the community.

"It's about getting people together, getting people out to enjoy a hobby, an interest, and sharing that thing," he said.