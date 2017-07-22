Public Library holds 3rd annual Comi-Con - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Public Library holds 3rd annual Comi-Con

By Roger Staffaroni, Assignment Editor
La Crosse, WI (WXOW) - -

Fans of comic books, sci-fi movies and Cos-play descended upon the La Crosse Main Library's 3rd annual Comi-Con.  The weekend event posted a full schedule of activities.  Participants found gaming sessions, an escape room and even a costume contest.  

According to Brendan Hobbs, Programming Librarian, the event really connects with the community.  

"It's about getting people together, getting people out to enjoy a hobby, an interest, and sharing that thing," he said.

