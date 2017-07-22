Good Vibes for Greyhounds

Local lovers of greyhounds put together a brat stand cookout fundraiser on La Crosse's southside Saturday afternoon. The Greyhound Pets of America, WIsconsin volunteers worked over the grill, raising money and awareness.
Several of the retired racers were also on hand. Quiet and affectionate, the greyhounds were able to bring attention to the need of both foster and adoption families.
For more information, you can visit the link https://www.gpawisconsin.org.
