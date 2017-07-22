Iowa man cleaning up from storm dies in tractor accident

MCGREGOR, Iowa (AP) - A man cleaning up storm debris has died in a tractor accident in northeastern Iowa.

Officials say 72-year-old Roger Witter was removing debris Friday morning about four miles west of McGregor when the tractor he was on rolled and pinned him beneath it.

Rescue crews were able to free Witter, but he later died of his injuries.

An EF-1 tornado Wednesday night left damage in its wake in and around McGregor.

