Iowa man cleaning up from storm dies in tractor accident - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Iowa man cleaning up from storm dies in tractor accident

Posted: Updated:

MCGREGOR, Iowa (AP) - A man cleaning up storm debris has died in a tractor accident in northeastern Iowa.

Officials say 72-year-old Roger Witter was removing debris Friday morning about four miles west of McGregor when the tractor he was on rolled and pinned him beneath it.

Rescue crews were able to free Witter, but he later died of his injuries.

An EF-1 tornado Wednesday night left damage in its wake in and around McGregor.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.