Caledonia In The Playoff Push

Caledonia Legion Baseball is hoping to be one of eight teams at the summer State Tournament. Caledonia and Adams faced off in La Crescent this morning.
Caledonia took the win over Adams 9-0. Starting Pitcher Casey Strolie pitched a full game with 110 pitches.
Caledonia will play tomorrow at 1 pm. They are one win away from the State Tournament.
