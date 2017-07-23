Minnesota researchers try to find what makes a perfect smile

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Researchers at the University of Minnesota went to the State Fair to discover what makes the perfect smile.

Minnesota Daily (http://bit.ly/2uRNyXG ) reports that Sofia Lyford-Pike, a facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon and assistant professor at the university, went to the 2015 state fair to see what the average person finds appealing in a smile.

Lyford-Pike works on patients with paralyzed faces and routinely makes decisions about how to change their smile.

Stephen Guy is a faculty member in the university's Department of Computer Science and Engineering. He says more than 800 participants rated computer-generated smiles based on how pleasant, genuine and effective they were.

Researchers adjusted the smiles' width, the angle and the amount of teeth shown. The smiles that were in the middle for all characteristics performed the best.

Information from: The Minnesota Daily, http://www.mndaily.com/

