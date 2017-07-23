Copy-Authorities: Fatal officer-involved shooting in Eau Claire

Eau Claire police say an officer has fatally shot a 59-year-old man after he fired a shotgun at authorities.

Police chief Jerry Staniszewski said Sunday that the department received a request the night before to check the welfare of the man, who made "homicidal and suicidal" comments to an acquaintance. Staniszewski says officers found the man standing outside with a handgun when they arrived at his residence.

Staniszewski says the man retreated into the residence and refused to cooperate during crisis negotiation, threatening to shoot officers on scene. The police chief says the man at one point fired a shotgun through a window at authorities.

Staniszewski says a sergeant who has served with Eau Claire police for eight years then shot the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The La Crosse police department has taken over the investigation. Wisconsin law requires an outside agency investigate all officer-involved shootings.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.