City of McGregor trying to save historic architecture after EF1 tornado

The city of McGregor is trying to save its historic architecture after an EF-1 tornado this week.

The City of McGregor Facebook page says, "Many buildings have been heavily damaged and are missing pieces of their architectural trim. If you find parts while cleaning up or strolling in or near downtown, please, no matter how small they are, make sure the business owner gets them or, if you are unsure, take them to city hall. We will make sure the owner receives them. Thank you."

The Clayton County Sheriff's Office says the city of McGregor suffered "severe storm damage."

St. Mary's Church in McGregor is being used as a shelter for people.

One person was killed outside McGregor when a tractor rolled over on him as he was cleaning up from the tornado.

