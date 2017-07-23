Gov. Walker visits Grant County as residents recover from flash flooding

Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker is getting a first-hand look today at the damage flash floods and rising water have done to Grant County. He's making an appearance at Cassville High School, before taking a tour of the area to view the destruction caused by many days' worth of accumulated rain and rising flood waters.

On Friday, the governor issued a State of Emergency declaration for 17 Wisconsin Counties. The mandate directs state and local agencies to help recovery efforts in Buffalo, Crawford, Dane, Grant, Green, Iowa, Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse, Lafayette, Monroe, Pepin, Richland, Rock, Sauk, Trempealeau, and Vernon Counties.

********

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Grant County Emergency Management officials say five people are staying at a shelter at the Cassville High School Saturday night, after flooding kept them from their homes.



For others who need help, you can visit a resident assistance center that will be set up at the Cassville Village Hall from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Grant County Aging and Disability Resource Center, Grant County Health Department, Emergency Management and the American Red Cross will be there to help people with whatever they need.



Four homes on W. Bluff Street in Cassville had such bad damage they're considered destroyed. One of the buildings was home to several families. 10 other homes on Bluff and Dewey streets were also significantly damaged. Others are reporting washed out and inaccessible driveways.



Highway 81 is still closed between Beetown and Lancaster.



********



UPDATE (WKOW) -- While some Grant County residents are still underwater, especially in the Cassville area, others are just starting the long process of cleaning up after Mother Nature's latest batch of wild weather.

Officials are especially worried about roadway dangers in the area as residents, like Terry Koeller, deal with the aftermath in trying to restore a sense of normalcy. "You just have to clean it up and move on."

But Cassville Police Chief Brent McDonald says some residents can't do that. "Most of the people on the west bluff were evacuated... those that were, they really had no place to go." He says the town has opened a community shelter for the flash flooding victims at the Cassville Fire Station.

The community's pool has also been made into a mud bath from the heavy rains, which have also gutted more than a dozen homes.

Koeller says his basement's completely full of water...and his mailbox is full of mud. "It's a mess -- just has to get cleaned up that's how it's got to be."

But he says he knows things could be worse and is thankful that in all the flooding, no one has gotten hurt. "Everything else can be replaced."

Wisconsin Department Emergency Management officials in Grant County encourage people to report damage to their office by calling 608-723-7171, emailing Director Steve Braun: sbraun@co.grant.wi.gov or by messaging the department via their Facebook page. Braun also says you should take photos of your damage for documentation.

Wisconsin Governor Scott plans to travel there Sunday to check out the area. He's set to appear at 11:00 a.m. at Cassville High School, 715 East Amelia Street.

On Friday, the governor issued a State of Emergency declaration for 17 Wisconsin Counties. The mandate directs state and local agencies to help recovery efforts in Buffalo, Crawford, Dane, Grant, Green, Iowa, Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse, Lafayette, Monroe, Pepin, Richland, Rock, Sauk, Trempealeau, and Vernon Counties.

********

Posted by Savanna Tomei Jul 22, 2017 8:03 AM CDT Updated: Jul 22, 2017 8:14 AM CDT

GRANT COUNTY (WKOW) -- Homes are destroyed in Grant County after flash flooding got so severe, about a dozen families needed to be rescued.

The rain that fell Friday night “caused a major flash flooding event” according to Grant County Emergency Management Director Steve Braun. He says Cassville and Potosi were the worst hit. Preliminary reports show about a dozen families had to be rescued in Cassville. Authorities are starting to survey damage this morning now that the sun is up.

Swiftwater rescue crews needed to save people from their homes in Cassville. An elderly person was trapped in a camper floating at the Big H Campground on County Highway N. The neighborhood near West Bluff and Dewey streets was inundated with flood waters. Water was over the first floor of some houses. Some were destroyed, others are unlivable. Some cars were swept off the streets into a drainage culvert.

Lots of rural roads near Potosi and Cassville are impassible. Grant County Emergency Management tells 27 News as of 8 a.m. Saturday, State Highway 81 is closed east of Highway Y. The only way into Cassville is by taking State Highway 133.

But good news here: no one has been reported hurt.

There's now a shelter open for people in Cassville who need help. It's at the fire station, which is 310 Amelia Street. They're taking in families and pets.

In Potosi, some homes are inaccessible because of the high water, debris and damaged roads. That damage is reportedly on Lynn Hollow Road.

Anyone in Grant County who had major damage from these storms is asked to report it to the Grant County Emergency Management Office at (608) 723-7171.