Speed, alcohol believed factors in fatal Monroe County crash

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said that they believe speed and alcohol were factors in a fatal crash early Sunday morning near Warrens.

Monroe County Sheriff Scott Perkins said the one car crash happened at 1:55 a.m. on County EW just east of Jellystone Park Drive in the Village of Warrens.

A statement from the sheriff said Yancy K. Dieter, 44, of Warrens, was driving eastbound when his 2006 Ford Crown Victoria went off the road, hit some telephone service boxes, went into some trees, and landed on its top.

A passenger in the vehicle died in the crash. The name of the person isn't being released pending notification of relatives.

Dieter was transported to Tomah Memorial Hospital with serious injuries according to the sheriff.

The investigation hasn't determined if either person was wearing seatbelts when the car crashed.