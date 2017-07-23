St. Elias Orthodox Church holds 43rd annual Mediterranean Festival

St. Elias Orthodox Church held their 43rd annual Mediterranean Festival on July 23.

The church, formed in 1909, organizes the festival every year to help residents of La Crosse experience new cultures.

The festival offers traditional food to eat, music and dance to appreciate, as well as tours of the church itself.

Members of St. Elias aim to bring people closer together through peace and good food.

"We live in a very convoluted world right now, there is a lot of polarization going on." Church Historian Dick Markos describes, "I think this is a reflection of bringing people from different orientations and different groups together, living in a peaceful environment and putting on an event such as this."

The festival brings the community together through cultural understanding, but also provides the church with some financial assistance.

"The festival is a way that we maintain the church, it helps us get through the year." Markos elaborates, "We only have 22 families in this church, 60 parishioners, and we have overhead so it's tough to keep it going."

The church also donates 10% of food sale proceeds to the International Orthodox Christian Charities (IOCC) Syrian relief fund to help provide clean water and life-saving medical treatments to those in Syria.

MORE: St. Elias Orthodox Church

IOCC Syrian Relief Fund