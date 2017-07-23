Lake Neshonoc, Veterans Park remain closed

The La Crosse County Sheriff's Department says Lake Neshonoc remains closed to boat traffic and will be assessed on Monday.

The department believes the lake will drop around 30 inches below normal due to some minor damage at the dam. While minor in nature, the department said it could cause safety concerns for boat traffic.

Across town, Veterans Memorial Park remains closed to campers and park-goers. The park was evacuated on Friday due to rising water on the La Crosse River. As of Sunday evening, the water has receded considerably, but for safety it remains closed.