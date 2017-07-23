Monroe County fair kicks off this week

The Monroe County Fair gets underway this week in Tomah at the fairgrounds.

The fair runs Wednesday, July 26 through Sunday, July 30. On the first and last day of the fair, admission at the gate is free. Otherwise, tickets are $2 or $3, depending on age.

The fair will offer a variety of attractions for both young and old attendees.

"Being in the Midwest, I think it's an opportunity to show people how important this part of the country really is to the world because it is where our food comes from," Julie Zebro, Marketing Director for the fair, said. "We're going to offer a lot of fun activities for kids that also teach them the importance of farming."

The livestock auction will begin at 7 p.m. on Saturday night, while the rodeo kicks off Thursday evening at the fair grounds. Free entertainment will also be provided, along with carnival games and rides.