Caledonia Advances To The State Tournament For The First Time In Over Forty Years

Caledonia legion baseball has not been to the state championship in the high school or legion season in over forty years. This afternoons game was to make history.

Saint Charles came back to tie the game in the top of the sixth inning 3-3, but Caledonia did not give up the lead for long. Caledonia pulls away and wins this one 8-3 over Saint Charles.

It was a memorable afternoon for the seniors, Austin Werner and Derek Vanderohe.

"It feels great," Vanderohe said. "We have been working all summer and spring for this opportunity to make it to the district tournament and to finally make it to state. We have been working hard as a team, and we are just going to do our best to go bring home a trophy at state."

"It feels amazing," Werner added. "Derek and I have dreamed of this, and we finally get to do it so we are really happy."

Caledonia plays on Friday at 11 am in New London Spicer.