Wisconsin has long history of devastating floods

Though this summer's rains have caused extensive flooding in parts of Wisconsin, flooding has always been a part of life in the state because of its many rivers and lakes.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that French settlers in Prairie du Chien made one of the first written records of flooding in the state in 1785 calling it "the year of great waters." Several towns along the Mississippi River were completely submerged underwater.

It was the first of at least 40 major floods in that area.

One of the state's most disastrous floods was in 1884 in Chippewa Valley. The area saw 14 inches of rain in 24 hours. At least 150 houses in Eau Claire were washed away.