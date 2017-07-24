Wisconsin has long history of devastating floods - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Wisconsin has long history of devastating floods

Posted: Updated:
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - -

Though this summer's rains have caused extensive flooding in parts of Wisconsin, flooding has always been a part of life in the state because of its many rivers and lakes.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that French settlers in Prairie du Chien made one of the first written records of flooding in the state in 1785 calling it "the year of great waters." Several towns along the Mississippi River were completely submerged underwater.

It was the first of at least 40 major floods in that area.

One of the state's most disastrous floods was in 1884 in Chippewa Valley. The area saw 14 inches of rain in 24 hours. At least 150 houses in Eau Claire were washed away.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.