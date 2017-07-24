Project Homeless Connect ready to serve

As part of La Crosse's mission to make sure no one goes homeless, an event coming up aims to connect those in need with some useful resources. It's appropriately called Project Homeless Connect.

Project Homeless Connect is an annual event that is held in La Crosse to offer services and resources to those that are currently homeless or are in danger of facing homelessness. The event offers a free meal, free haircuts and showers, free health screenings, and lots of free items for participants to take with them. The event also gathers between 20-30 local businesses and agencies that offer information and referrals to services needed by those facing this difficult situation.

Staff are on hand to talk with participants about housing options, employment services, Social Security benefits, benefits for veterans, health care services, and much more. The event is at the La Crosse Center on July 27 from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.