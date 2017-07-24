Medical Monday: Helpful hints for Anti-Boredom Month - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Medical Monday: Helpful hints for Anti-Boredom Month

By Dustin Luecke, Daybreak Anchor
July is Anti-Boredom Month. To celebrate, Gundersen nurse practitioner Beth Balder-Schroeder discussed how to keep kids busy as the summer wears on.

Balder-Schroeder said there's little reason for kids to be bored during the summer. She said for those struggling with staying occupied, proper planning might help, advising kids and parents to try to find one creative, one physical and one helpful activity each day.

For more, check out the video.

