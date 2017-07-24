Two dead in Winona after apparent murder-suicide, police say

Winona authorities are investigating after an apparent murder-suicide early Monday morning.

According Winona Police Chief Paul Bostrack, officers responded to a 911 call at at 209 Chatfield Street at 3:23 Monday morning. The male who made the call told police that he and his girlfriend were struggling over a handgun when the gun went off. The girlfriend was struck in the head.

When officers arrived to the scene, they tried to make contact with the man. Officers then heard what they believe was another gun shot and backed away from the house.

They tried to make contact repeatedly with the man but got no response.

When officers entered the home, they found both the girlfriend and man dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

No one else was inside the residence.

Police said there is no danger to the public.

Names are being withheld at this time pending notification to all family.