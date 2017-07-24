Several highways still closed due to flooding

Flooded roads remain an issue in several counties in western Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin State Patrol reports that state roads are still covered by floodwaters and not open to traffic.

Drivers are asked to find alternate routes around the closed roads.

They include:

In Richland County, Wisconsin 131 at Viola is closed at the Kickapoo River

Wisconsin 171 at Old Gays Road in Crawford County is closed in both directions.

Also in Crawford County, Wisconsin 179 at County E is blocked.

In Grant County, Wisconsin 81 at County U is closed. The state patrol recommends an alternative route: Eastbound traffic take 133 north to County Highway V, head east on County Highway V at North Andover, Take County Highway V back to 81 at Beetown. Reverse for Westbound traffic.

These are in addition to numerous smaller roads in counties in the area closed due to damage from flooding.

In La Crosse County, three bridges in La Crosse County remain closed.