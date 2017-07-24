Early assessment: $3M in flood damage; $1.4M in Monroe County

The state of Wisconsin said damage totals from last week's flooding is almost $3 million.

The state's Emergency Operations Center released the information Sunday night.

Early totals on public infrastructure damage from six counties include:

Jackson - $18,000

La Crosse County - $1,055,000

Monroe County - $1,418,500

Pepin County - $20,000

Richland County- $188,000

Trempealeau County - $300,000

The totals don't reflect damage to homes and businesses in those counties.

Reports to the state showed that 181 homes were affected by the storms and flooding. No homes were reported destroyed, although five in Trempealeau County reported major damage. Another 30 homes in that county had minor damage. Four homes also had minor damage in Richland County. One had minor damage in Jackson County.

Sixty homes in La Crosse County were affected, along with 56 in Monroe, 55 in Trempealeau, and 10 in Richland County.

Trempealeau County was hardest hit, with four businesses reporting major damage and six with minor damage. The report said ten businesses in La Crosse County had minor damage. Two reported minor damage in Monroe County.