Iowa man charged with murder after son dies in hospital

CLINTON, Iowa (AP) - -

Authorities have accused a 63-year-old man of fatally beating his son in eastern Iowa.

Court records say Glenn Plummer III, of Camanche, is charged with second-degree murder. Clinton County Jail records say he remained in custody Monday, pending $50,000 bail. His attorney didn't immediately return a call from The Associated Press.

Court records say Plummer originally was charged with domestic abuse after a police officer found him and his son, 38-year-old Joseph Plummer, the night of May 30 at a Camanche apartment. Police say Joseph Plummer told investigators that his father had beaten him.

Police also say Joseph Plummer died June 1 at an Iowa City hospital. An autopsy was performed, and Joseph Plummer's death was ruled a homicide.

